× Cedar Point’s Gold Pass offers unlimited trips for $99

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year—and it’s offering an incredible deal to celebrate.

The 2020 Gold Pass costs $99 and gives guests unlimited visits to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores for the rest of the 2019 season as well as the entire 2020 season.

The pass will essentially pay for itself in less than two visits. It includes several perks, such as free parking, early entry and exclusive ride times. The Gold Pass also includes access to “Golden Entry,” giving you the chance to ride some of its best attractions before the park even opens.

Again, this is all in celebration of the park’s 150th anniversary. Cedar Point’s history dates back to 1870, when a bathhouse and beer garden were the main attractions.

In the last century and a half, it’s grown into an amusement park with entertainment for the whole family, including top-of-the-line thrill rides, shops and more.

The 150th anniversary celebration will also include nostalgic merchandise, new and throwback food items and, the park promises, “additional surprises.”

The park is also asking visitors to share their memories from the long history of Cedar Point. You can upload photos and videos at this website.

Learn more about the park and its 150th anniversary celebration here.