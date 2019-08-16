Anderson man arrested for driving drunk with two infants in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- An Anderson father was arrested Friday for allegedly driving drunk with his two infants.

State Police say the arrest coincides with the statewide effort to crack down on impaired driving.

From now until Labor Day, more than 200 law enforcement agencies across Indiana are taking part in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Early Friday morning, a state trooper noticed a van swerving dangerously in and out of his lane on I-69 near Fishers.

"The van was weaving all over the road from lane to lane, even over the fog line off the road, and the trooper activated his lights and the driver continued on for three miles," said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Bowling.

After finally pulling over the suspected drunk driver, the trooper claims he found 30-year-old Keith Obrien intoxicated with two kids, just 1 and 2 years old, in their car seats.

According to state police, Obrien had been operating the van with a B.A.C. twice the legal limit of .08%.

Obrien was booked into the Madison County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated with passengers under the age of 18, which is a felony.

Sergeant Bowling hopes the arrest serves as a reminder that for the next two weeks there will be extra troopers working operation pull over, targeting intoxicated drivers.

Sobriety checkpoints will also be set up across the state. In fact, Marion County Traffic Safety Partnership is planning three checkpoints later this month.

"It’s mainly a high visibility thing. We want people to know we’re out there to look for impaired drivers and make our roads safer," said Bowling.

According to State Police drivers also need to look out for other drivers. If you see an impaired driver, turn off the road away from the vehicle and call 911.

Signs of impaired driving include:

• Weaving, swerving, drifting, or straddling the center line

• Driving at a very slow speed

• Braking erratically

• Making wide turns

• Stopping without cause

• Responding slowly to traffic signals

• Driving after dark with headlights off

• Closely missing an object or vehicle

• Turning abruptly or illegally

• Driving on the wrong side of the road

"If you see someone you think is impaired make sure to call 911 give us description of the vehicle and direction of travel," said Bowling.