A warm weekend with scattered t-storms

In a year where we have only had nine dry weekends, the last three consecutive weekends have been dry. Although there will be several dry hours Saturday and Sunday, this weekend will not be completely dry. We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Saturday morning. Under some of the heavier t-storms over north central Indiana rainfall amounts of 1-2″ of rain are likely. We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Sunday afternoon and another 1/2″ of rain will be likely.

This will be a warm weekend with highs in the 80s and the heat index in the 90s.

A warm up will come our way next week with highs in the 90s. So far this year we’ve had 16 days of 90-degree heat. The forecast is predicting several 90-degree days in the week ahead.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

The last three weekend have been dry.

So far this has been a dry month.

The last two months have been dry.

We’ll see a chance for t-storms Saturday morning.

Heavy rain will continue in the the early afternoon.

The heaviest rain will fall north of I-70.

Saturday will be a warm, humid day.

Sunday will be warmer with late scattered t-storms.