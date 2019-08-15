VP Pence to deliver speech at American Legion convention in Indianapolis

Posted 5:34 pm, August 15, 2019, by

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the unveiling of Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 spacesuit for the first time in thirteen years, at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC, on July 16, 2019, for the 50th anniversary of the launch mission. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Indianapolis on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Pence will deliver a speech at the 101st National Convention of The American Legion at the Indiana Convention Center start at 1 p.m.

The American Legion is headquartered in Indianapolis and is the nation’s largest and arguably the most influential veterans organization.

The organization says it’s dedicated to its four founding pillars of care for veterans, a strong national defense, the wellbeing of America’s youth, and Americanism.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.