Proposed ordinance would limit the reservation of spots before CarmelFest parade

Posted 8:58 pm, August 15, 2019, by

CARMEL, Ind. – It could get more competitive for you to get a front row spot at CarmelFest Parade because of a proposal Council President Jeff Worrell plans to introduce on Monday.

His proposed changes call for people to only be able to set our lawn chairs starting at 6 a.m. the day before the parade. The city would also be able to impound any property that is placed before that time. It may be picked up at the Carmel Street Department by its owner. If this passes, you would only be able to set out chairs. Tents, tarps, stakes, tape and blankets will not be allowed to claim the spot.

Worrell said he requested feedback in July after hearing people were reserving their spots nearly two weeks before the event. He said he got more than 200 emails and comments.

“The overwhelming response is it is time and this is an effective way to control it and not kill the tradition,” said Worrell.

Some businesses along the route thought it was becoming too much.

“It makes our business look a little disheveled. It does not look as clean outside, does not look as nice,” said Brittany Overbeck, owner of Blue House Bridal.

Worrell said other stores told him this made it harder for owner to mow the grass in front of their store.

A few who live near the parade route said they really do not mind seeing the chairs out early. They actually view this as a tradition.

“It just shows that there is a community and it kind of creates a feeling of togetherness for me so I actually like that,” said Julie Sparks.

