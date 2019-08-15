New application helps students, staff and faculty stay safe at IU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is pushing a new safety application this year. It’s designed to be a one-stop-shop for students, faculty and staff on campus but parents can also benefit.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said IU mom Cissy Hartsough.

She worries about her daughter a lot.

“Every day,” added Hartsough.

She’s wondering how this new Rave Guardian app could help ease her fears.

“Hopefully, I can get on there too and I can see where she is at and make sure she gets home safe,” said Hartsough.

Only IU students, faculty and staff can join the app but students can choose to include their parents in one of its features.

“So the safe walk timer allows you to select a guardian, anyone in your contacts list, so, your guardian doesn’t have to be someone with the app,” explained Kate Dorrity Assistant Director, IU Emergency Management and Continuity.

That person will receive a text letting them know you’re headed somewhere and when to check in with you to make sure you’re safe. It’s something IU freshman Hayley Lynn said she will utilize.

“I would because I want to make sure my friends are safe and I want my friends to make sure I’m safe,” said Lynn.

The app also allows you to call IU police, 911 and other important numbers.

“Resources for crisis and suicide hotlines, the sexual assault crisis line,” described Dorrity.

You can text for help on the app too.

“If you select the go anonymous you can now send a text to our police department anonymously,” said Dorrity. “It has been requested time and time again that students faculty and staff want access to public safety information at their fingertips and that’s what this is.”

IU student Gabby Winthrop said this app is a great fit for the university.

“IU is always promoting a saying that says something like 'Hoosiers supporting Hoosiers' so, I think this new Guardian app will like really promote this and help people support their fellow classmates and friends,” said Winthrop.

