Man dies after suffering ‘medical emergency’ at Marion County intake facility

Posted 7:47 pm, August 15, 2019, by

Previous booking photo of Jermaine Cole (Photo courtesy of the Shelby County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died Thursday after suffering a “medical emergency” while at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Intake Facility at the City-County Building.

The sheriff’s office say 34-year-old Jermaine Cole had been in the intake facility for about 70 minutes before telling staff and other arrestees that he had ingested cocaine immediately before being arrested.

On-site medical staff responded immediately and began transporting to Cole to the hospital, but the sheriff’s office says he died en route at a 4:23 p.m.

Cole was arrested earlier in the day on a criminal warrant for possession of cocaine and he was also being held on three counts of dealing and/or manufacturing cocaine, and forcibly resisting law enforcement out of Shelby County.

The death investigation is being conducted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Marion County Forensic Services Agency, and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

An internal affairs investigation is being conducted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

