× Man convicted in 1998 Indiana cold case murder dies during prison sentence

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A man sentenced to 40 years in an Indiana cold case murder died while serving his prison sentence.

The Indiana Department of Correction confirmed that Clinton Mackey, 39, died at the New Castle Correctional Facility on Saturday, reported WTHI. The DOC said Mackey killed himself.

Mackey was arrested in 2014 in connection with the death of Erika Case in West Terre Haute. Case was found murdered on Sept. 6, 1998; investigators said someone stabbed her more than 30 times. She had been house-sitting for a friend at the time.

The case remained unsolved for more than a decade. In 2013, investigators in Vigo County reopened the case and interviewed more than 30 people, including Mackey, who spoke to authorities in Benton County, Iowa, in November 2013. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department said Mackey, a former West Terre Haute resident, later made a full confession.

He was 18 years old at the time of the murder and 33 when he confessed. The case also captured the attention of the TNT show Cold Justice, which helped examine evidence in Case’s murder.

Mackey eventually pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2015 and agreed to a 40-year sentence. As part of the plea deal, the murder charge against him was dropped. The agreement prohibited him from appealing the sentence or charge.