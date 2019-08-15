Great Thursday forecast; heat pumps back in this weekend

Posted 6:09 am, August 15, 2019, by

Still humid today but not ass oppressive as yesterday.  Highs will be closer to average as we dip a little today.  We’ll also have a great, refreshing breeze out of the north west. A passing shower cannot be ruled out for Thursday but chances are slim and most of the area will stay dry all day.  We will, however, deal with clouds today. Rain totals for Thursday are therefore minimal. Higher rain totals for this weekend, especially northern areas.  A few storms are possible, mainly north, on Friday night.  We’ll also have a couple of storms on Saturday as a low approaches. Other than the isolated storm chance, Friday doesn’t look too bad.  Temps will be quite seasonable and heat indices won’t be as bad as they’re expected to be Saturday or Sunday. Heat indices Saturday through Wednesday will max out at 100 so prepare for the heat!

