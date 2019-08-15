From festivals to concerts, block parties and beyond: Cap off the last weeks of summer this weekend at one of these fun local events
Brown County Music Series featuring Diamond Rio and Restless Heart
Bill Monroe Music Park (Bean Blossom)
Head to the Bill Monroe Music Park in Bean Blossom this Saturday as the Brown County Music Series presents a night of true country featuring Restless Heart and Diamond Rio. Doors open at 4pm and the music kicks off at 6pm. Tickets range from $40-$75 and are still available.
End of Summer Patio Party
Metazoa Brewing Company
Celebrate the last remaining weeks of summer by dancing the night away this Saturday from 5-10pm at Metazoa Brewing Company’s End of Summer Patio Party. Bring your friend [and your pup] to enjoy an evening of music by some of the city’s most popular DJs, delicious craft beer and tasty barbecue by Old Gold Barbecue. Admission is free but 10% of pint and growler lanes will go back to SOAR: Street Outreach Animal Response Initiative, which is a local non-profit organization that works with people experiencing homelessness or crisis due to domestic violence or health issues and their pet(s).This is a 21+ event.
The Color Run 5K
Historic Military Park at White River State Park
Let your love shine at the happiest run under the sun! The Color Run “Love Tour” is headed to Historic Military Park at White River State Park this Saturday, August 17th. The number one goal of The Color Run is to produce “The Happiest 5k on the Planet” by giving participants an unforgettable experience. With no winners or official times, The Color Run celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality, helping participants achieve their fitness goals by providing a fun, un-intimidating running environment. Now the single largest event series in the world, the run was inspired by events like Disney’s World of Color, Paint Parties, Mud Runs, and festivals throughout the world such as Holi. Participants can expect a day of fun as they run through bright powdery color along the course. Afterwards, participants can hang around to enjoy all the post-race festival fun!
Augtoberfest
Downtown Lebanon
Augtoberfest 2019 is coming to the heart of Lebanon this Saturday, August 17. This is a can’t-miss event happening from 5-10pm on courthouse square in downtown Lebanon where attendees will enjoy live music by Route 161 Ramblers and The Big 80’s as well as food, games, giveaways, Polka and frosty brews.
WAMMfest
Craig Park (Greenwood)
Mark your calendar for WAMMfest at Craig Park in Greenwood this Saturday, August 17th, from 11am-8 pm. WAMMfest (Wine, Art, Music and Microbrew) is an annual summer festival organized by the Sertoma Club of Greenwood and sponsored by many local businesses. All net proceeds from the event go directly back to the community and local non-profit organizations. Attendees be able to savor wine from 6 Indiana wineries, shop the juried art fair of 60+ artists, enjoy live music and entertainment from 6 bands on two stages, and taste award-winning craft beer from 11 Indiana breweries.
Carmel City Center Block Party
Carmel City Center
Join the Shops at Carmel City Center for a summer Block Party on Saturday, August 17, from 10am-1pm. Enjoy Sidewalk Sales and complimentary mimosas at Addendum Gallery, Be.You.tiful Nails, Oliver’s Twist and Outofthebluecarmel while you shop! There will also be free airbrush tattoos for kids and Choose your Bloom Bouquets by Crown & Cloth for $20.00. Take advantage of a free Yoga Class on the Plaza from 11:30am-12:15pm with Karen Fox of The Yoga Studio. The class will take place on the Plaza south of Nine + roxy boutique. (Cash donations will be accepted benefitting Indy Yoga Movement.) Stay and enjoy the Young Artist Showcase by School of Rock Carmel on the plaza beginning at 12:30pm and ending around 9:30pm. Tickets will be available at the door for $12 for the concerts.
Hootie and the Blowfish: Group Therapy Tour
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Iconic pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish are headed to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center this Saturday! The Group Therapy Tour marks the group’s highly-anticipated return to full-time touring in 2019, which also includes special guests Barenaked Ladies and Jocelyn. The show kicks off at 7pm.
Luke Bryan: Sunset Repeat Tour
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Two-time Academy of Country Music and two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan is bringing his Sunset Repeat Tour to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center this Saturday! Special guests include Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ Rock. The show starts at 7pm.