× From festivals to concerts, block parties and beyond: Cap off the last weeks of summer this weekend at one of these fun local events

Brown County Music Series featuring Diamond Rio and Restless Heart

Bill Monroe Music Park (Bean Blossom)

Head to the Bill Monroe Music Park in Bean Blossom this Saturday as the Brown County Music Series presents a night of true country featuring Restless Heart and Diamond Rio. Doors open at 4pm and the music kicks off at 6pm. Tickets range from $40-$75 and are still available.

Click here for more info.

End of Summer Patio Party

Metazoa Brewing Company

Celebrate the last remaining weeks of summer by dancing the night away this Saturday from 5-10pm at Metazoa Brewing Company’s End of Summer Patio Party. Bring your friend [and your pup] to enjoy an evening of music by some of the city’s most popular DJs, delicious craft beer and tasty barbecue by Old Gold Barbecue. Admission is free but 10% of pint and growler lanes will go back to SOAR: Street Outreach Animal Response Initiative, which is a local non-profit organization that works with people experiencing homelessness or crisis due to domestic violence or health issues and their pet(s).This is a 21+ event.

Click here for more info.

The Color Run 5K

Historic Military Park at White River State Park

Let your love shine at the happiest run under the sun! The Color Run “Love Tour” is headed to Historic Military Park at White River State Park this Saturday, August 17th. The number one goal of The Color Run is to produce “The Happiest 5k on the Planet” by giving participants an unforgettable experience. With no winners or official times, The Color Run celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality, helping participants achieve their fitness goals by providing a fun, un-intimidating running environment. Now the single largest event series in the world, the run was inspired by events like Disney’s World of Color, Paint Parties, Mud Runs, and festivals throughout the world such as Holi. Participants can expect a day of fun as they run through bright powdery color along the course. Afterwards, participants can hang around to enjoy all the post-race festival fun!

Click here for more info.

Augtoberfest

Downtown Lebanon

Augtoberfest 2019 is coming to the heart of Lebanon this Saturday, August 17. This is a can’t-miss event happening from 5-10pm on courthouse square in downtown Lebanon where attendees will enjoy live music by Route 161 Ramblers and The Big 80’s as well as food, games, giveaways, Polka and frosty brews.

Click here for more info.

WAMMfest

Craig Park (Greenwood)

Mark your calendar for WAMMfest at Craig Park in Greenwood this Saturday, August 17th, from 11am-8 pm. WAMMfest (Wine, Art, Music and Microbrew) is an annual summer festival organized by the Sertoma Club of Greenwood and sponsored by many local businesses. All net proceeds from the event go directly back to the community and local non-profit organizations. Attendees be able to savor wine from 6 Indiana wineries, shop the juried art fair of 60+ artists, enjoy live music and entertainment from 6 bands on two stages, and taste award-winning craft beer from 11 Indiana breweries.

Click here for more info.

Carmel City Center Block Party

Carmel City Center

Join the Shops at Carmel City Center for a summer Block Party on Saturday, August 17, from 10am-1pm. Enjoy Sidewalk Sales and complimentary mimosas at Addendum Gallery, Be.You.tiful Nails, Oliver’s Twist and Outofthebluecarmel while you shop! There will also be free airbrush tattoos for kids and Choose your Bloom Bouquets by Crown & Cloth for $20.00. Take advantage of a free Yoga Class on the Plaza from 11:30am-12:15pm with Karen Fox of The Yoga Studio. The class will take place on the Plaza south of Nine + roxy boutique. (Cash donations will be accepted benefitting Indy Yoga Movement.) Stay and enjoy the Young Artist Showcase by School of Rock Carmel on the plaza beginning at 12:30pm and ending around 9:30pm. Tickets will be available at the door for $12 for the concerts.

Click here for more info.

Hootie and the Blowfish: Group Therapy Tour

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Iconic pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish are headed to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center this Saturday! The Group Therapy Tour marks the group’s highly-anticipated return to full-time touring in 2019, which also includes special guests Barenaked Ladies and Jocelyn. The show kicks off at 7pm.

Click here for more info.

Luke Bryan: Sunset Repeat Tour

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Two-time Academy of Country Music and two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan is bringing his Sunset Repeat Tour to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center this Saturday! Special guests include Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ Rock. The show starts at 7pm.

Click here for more info.