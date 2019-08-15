Flight data: Russian spy plane flew over Indiana, parts of Midwest

A Russian plane passed over parts of Indiana and the Midwest during a flight this week.

According to FlightRadar24, the Russian Air Force jet passed over parts of Indiana Tuesday before flying over Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and other cities.

Such flights are allowed under the Treaty on Open Skies, which permits member nations to conduct pre-arranged aerial surveillance over each other’s territory, reported WGN. The treaty was signed in 1992 and went into effect in 2002. Thirty-four countries signed it.

The flights are a way for member nations to make sure their fellow countries are abiding by the rules of military treaties. The aircraft must be unarmed but still carry high-tech surveillance and monitoring equipment.

Data from FlightRadar24 showed the Russian plane took off from Dayton, Ohio, crossed over northern Indiana and then headed for Chicago. According to WGN, Naval Station Great Lakes is located along the route; it’s the Navy’s largest training installation and home to the Navy’s only boot camp.

In April, a different Russian plane flew over two of America’s top nuclear laboratories and other strategic sites, according to TheDrive.com.

In February, a specially equipped U.S. Air Force jet conducted a similar flight over Russian territory. Six Russian observers were along for that flight, the Pentagon said.