Family of murdered 20-year old calls for end to violence following death

Posted 5:24 am, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:42AM, August 15, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — “He deserved better.” That was the message Wednesday night as dozens of community members gathered to remember a young man shot and killed over the weekend.

Witnesses say 20-year-old Marquis Quinn was sitting inside a car at a block party Sunday near 25th and Hillside when someone opened fire on a crowd of hundreds of people. Marquis was shot, and he later died at the hospital.

“Knowing your child ain't never, ever coming home again. That alone is heartbreaking. It's indescribable,” his mother Carolyn Young said.

Over 50 people joined Young at the New Bridge Apartments on Wednesday. Each person released balloons or lit candles in Marquis’ honor.

“I prefer justice, not retaliation. It ain't going to solve nothing. Another homicide ain't going to solve nothing,” Young said.

Those who knew and loved him say he was innocent. His family says Marquis would’ve graduated from the job corps on Friday, and he pursued a career in the army or in welding. His instructors were at the vigil. They say seeing him cross the finish line was a proud moment.

“I just saw him last Friday. He wanted some more invitations to invite to his graduation, so he’s still in my heart graduating,” Barbara Reynolds said.

Police say the investigation into Marquis’ shooting is still ongoing. Meanwhile, his family is calling for something to change in the Circle City.

"Guns didn't kill him; people killed my son. And I say to you who's out there, if you know something, say something. I need my son’s killer brought to justice, and I want justice for my son. I don't want revenge; I want justice. I want these guns off the streets, and I’m going to tell you parents you need to get your kids!" Marquis’ father Willie Quinn said.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 317- 262 -TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.