18-year-old murder suspect claims self-defense following deadly shooting in Lawrence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An 18-year-old murder suspect claims he acted in self-defense following a deadly shooting in Lawrence.

On Thursday afternoon, Jaylen Ryle went before a judge after being charged with one count of murder.

Prosecutors claim Ryle shot 17-year-old Connor Turner 11 times following an argument over unknown reasons on Saturday inside the Penn Station sub shop on Pendleton Pike.

According to the affidavit, Ryle stayed on scene after the shooting and explained, “Two people inside the business threatened to kill him. Ryle stated he shot in self-defense.”

Multiple witnesses claim Turner walked up to Ryle and shouted at him, “What’s up, what you gonna do? Let’s step outside.”

In response, prosecutors say Ryle turned around and started shooting at Turner. The affidavit claims, “Video shows Ryle firing multiple shots into Turner as Turner was attempting to run away.”

“They’re relying really on a video and video never tells the whole story,” said defense attorney David Hennessy.

Ryle’s attorney insists his client used the deadly force inside the sandwich shop to protect himself and criticized prosecutors for filing the murder charge.

“These charges are the result of continued tunnel vision by prosecutors when it comes to self-defense and the double standard they give police officers and citizens. Citizens and police have the exact same authority to use deadly force to protect themselves,” said Hennessy.

“A jury is told to look and see if what you did was reasonable in light of the threat you faced,” said attorney Ralph Staples.

Attorney Staples isn’t connected to the case, but says the key legal question that’ll determine if Ryle walks free is whether his use of deadly force was reasonable or excessive.

“The old joke is you can’t bring a knife to a gun fight. I can’t shoot you under the law if it’s not reasonable and you’re threatening me with force that requires me to defend myself to that extreme,” said Staples.

Despite a defense request that Ryle be released, the judge ordered Ryle to be held without bond until his trial.