12-year-old chef bakes cupcakes for the homeless on his birthday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 12-year-old boy is celebrating his birthday a little different than most. Elijah Foster decided he wanted to gift those who are homeless with a sweet treat by baking cupcakes.

This 12-year-old, about 4′ 5″ in stature, goes by “Chef E” for Elijah’s Eats and Treats. At the age of 8, he started watching his mother Ebony Ligon, his aunt and his grandmother cook.

He quickly began to follow and pick up a few skills of his own. His mother says she taught him the ropes until he was ready to explore the kitchen on his own and make his own recipes.

“This is my love. My one and only, my baby,” said Ligon.

He’s her baby, but also her boss when giving orders in the kitchen. Foster says cooking is his calling. It helps him focus and it keeps him occupied.

Recently, Foster says he saw a man who was homeless reach in a trash can and grab a bottle of milk to drink. That image has continued to replay in his mind.

“I was really heartbroken to see that a man was in the trash can drinking milk. That just made me want to start cooking for the homeless and for others,” said Foster.

Which is why on his 12th birthday he decided to make sandwiches and bake cupcakes to give to the women and children of Wheeler Mission.

“We’ve got a young man in our community has a desire and a heart to serve others. He has a desire to pursue, he already knows what he wants to do with his life. And we’re just blessed and honored to be able to accommodate that in just a small way,” said Wheeler Mission, Executive Vice President of Advancement, Steve Kerr.

After eating lunch freshly prepared by Elijah those at Wheeler Mission sang Happy Birthday, cracking a smile on Foster from ear to ear. His mother says she’s done her absolute best to try to keep him out of harm’s way and on the right path.

“It’s important for me to make sure he understands to always respect himself, respect others, make sure when you see the seniors you respect them, you respect everyone,” said Ligon.

By the age of 18, Foster hopes to own his own food truck to serve those who are homeless and less fortunate. He provides a piece of advice for those who age hoping to pursue their dreams.

“You can do all things through Christ. And you can do anything you put your mind to,” said Foster.

Foster is currently taking orders for Elijah’s Eats and Treats. He’s already begun saving for his food truck.