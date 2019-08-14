Wrong-way driver slams into semi carrying explosives on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A wrong-way driver crashed into a semi-truck carrying explosives on I-465.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-465 just north of Brookville Road around 3 a.m.

Police tell us an SUV driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes, and she didn’t realize she got on the interstate in the wrong direction until it was too late.

She hit semi where the truck and the trailer meet.

Medics transported the SUV driver to the hospital as a precaution because her airbags deployed, but fortunately, she was not seriously injured. The truck driver wasn’t injured.

The semi was carrying blasting caps, also known as “detonators.” The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the scene to check out the truck’s load. They say it’s stable, and there’s no danger to the public.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

