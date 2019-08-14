Police responding to shooting in Philadelphia

Posted 5:20 pm, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27PM, August 14, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say at least one gunman is shooting at police officers in Philadelphia.

A police spokesman confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a gunman was actively shooting at officers in the Nicetown section of the city. The spokesman who was reached on the public affairs phone number offered no other information.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted there was at least one suspect firing at police officers.

Video shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting them in the back of a police car.

It’s unknown if any police officers have been shot.

