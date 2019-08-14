Man dead after domestic dispute at Carmel apartment complex

Photo Gallery
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are at Gramercy Apartments for a death investigation.
Multiple people called 911 around 2 a.m. about a verbal argument between a man and a woman outside in the parking lot.
Witnesses told police the man had a gun.
When officers arrived on scene, the man was dead. Police say he died of a gunshot wound. It’s unclear who pulled the trigger.
The woman is uninjured, but police say she is extremely traumatized. She is cooperating with the investigation.
Carmel police are calling this a domestic situation, and they say there is no threat to the public.
Officers say they were called out to Gramercy Apartments on July 25 for a domestic incident, and they believe this is related to that.