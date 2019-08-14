Man charged with murder of Indiana woman found in forest preserve, FBI says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Ill. – Authorities have arrested a Gary man who was wanted in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a forest preserve.

The FBI and Indiana State Police took 38-year-old James McGhee into custody in Lake County on Wednesday and charged him with the murder of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan.

The FBI says a body located in the Thornton Lansing Road Nature Preserve on Monday has been positively identified as Buchanan.

Buchanan was last seen July 27 at the Wiz Khalifa concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park, Illinois. The preserve is less than 10 miles from where she was last seen. She was reported missing on July 29.

McGhee was said to be the last person Buchanan was known to be with at the concert.

The FBI previously said that it believed Buchanan was the victim of a kidnapping.

Earlier this month, the FBI out of Indianapolis offered a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts, WGN reported.

Anyone with information about this case should call the FBI at (219) 942-4655.