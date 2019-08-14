× Man arrested after attempting to pass counterfeit $50 bill in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police have arrested an Indianapolis man after he attempted to pass a counterfeit fifty-dollar bill.

Around 3:50 p.m. on August 13, a Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputy responded to a fraud report near the 11000 block of N. US 31.

Police say the deputy was told that a customer attempted to pay for his order with a counterfeit $50 bill.

Police followed the alleged suspect as he left the parking lot and headed to the Edinburgh Outlet Mall.

According to police, the man attempted to evade the deputy by hiding in the nearby landscape.

After a short foot pursuit and providing a false identity, police identified Antonio Cheatem, 44, of Indianapolis.

Cheatem was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and faces charges of resisting law enforcement, false informing and outstanding warrants from Johnson and Hendricks Counties.