IMPD searches for gunman after person shot on near east side

Posted 8:01 am, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:03AM, August 14, 2019

Photo from scene on August 14, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a person on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Tecumseh Street just before 7 a.m.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say medics transported a person to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the neck.

IMPD is actively searching for a heavy-set black make with a white female and a child in connection with the shooting. They are checking buses and vehicles in the area.

We will update this story with more information when it is available.

