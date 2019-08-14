× IMPD searches for gunman after person shot on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a person on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Tecumseh Street just before 7 a.m.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say medics transported a person to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the neck.

IMPD is actively searching for a heavy-set black make with a white female and a child in connection with the shooting. They are checking buses and vehicles in the area.

We will update this story with more information when it is available.