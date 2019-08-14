Click here for school delays

Foggy morning, isolated afternoon storm

Posted 7:16 am, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:42AM, August 14, 2019

Visibility is low this morning because of increasingly dense fog.  Some schools are actually delaying the day's start to keep the kids safe from drivers who will have a tough time seeing the road.

Timothy Epley sent in this great fog photo out of Pittsboro today:

An isolated storm is possible after 1 p.m. Nothing widespread or severe is expected.  Any rain will be brief and rain totals should only be about a tenth of an inch.

Thursday and Friday look great with highs right around the average and dry conditions.  More storms expected Saturday.

