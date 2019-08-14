FBI hopes Indy’s diversity agent recruitment event attracts more minorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Federal Bureau of Investigations is one week away from their big recruiting event in Indianapolis, and they’re still looking to bring in more minority applicants.

Special Agent Jeremy Michaelis says the bureau is currently 80% white, and that’s a problem.

He says you can’t fulfill the FBI’s mission if you don’t have a group of agents who resemble the people who make up the United States.

"No one can give me the perspective on someone who grew up in an entirely different part of the country than I did except for that person," Michaelis said.

The bureau is looking to recruit more agents who are minorities and people from different work backgrounds.

Special Agent Victoria Madtson was intrigued to become an agent in college.

"I can tell you 10 years in, I was an accountant for an investment back before. We welcome anybody from any background," Madtson said.

She says it’s a commitment but fulfilling.

"The FBI receives countless complaints every day from victims as an agent on the financial squad. They lost their life savings. They had their identity stolen. So being able to find the person who did it, bring them to justice and keep them from being able to do that to somebody else is fulfilling," Madtson said.

During fiscal year 2017-2018, the FBI saw a drop in applications, so they’re making it an effort to recruit.

Next week, they will host the Diversity Agent Recruitment event in Indianapolis in hopes of bringing in more applicants.

"It’s one thing to learn how much you will be paid, how much you will work and some of the functions you have. It’s another thing to hear an agent who’s been on the job for 10 or 20 years, to talk about the things they have done," Michaelis said.

This year, more than 27,000 applicants have applied, but Michaelis says the more the better.

"We want to make sure we keep getting that message out there, and let people know we are looking for them," Michaelis said.

The recruitment event is happening August 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and it’s open to anyone interested in becoming a special agent.

To apply for the event visit the FBI's website, click on “search jobs” in the top right banner and then search for Indianapolis DAR.

An invitation with the location of the DAR event and additional information will be sent to the applicant after the application process.

You don't have to attend the event to apply to become a special agent.