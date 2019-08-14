Family displaced after Whiteland house fire

WHITELAND, Ind. — Fire officials are still investigating an early morning house fire that has displaced two men living there.

According to the Whiteland Fire Department Chief, their department was called to the 500 block of Parkway Street just after 5:00 a.m. Wednesday where upon arrival they found two males standing outside on the lawn in front of their residence which was fully engulfed.

Whiteland firefighters, with assistance from Franklin, Greenwood, Bargersville and the New Whiteland Volunteer Fire Department, quickly brought the blaze under control but not before extensive damage had occurred to much of the home.

No one was injured from the incident, however a nearby house to the east sustained heat damage to the siding from the burning house.

No damage amount has been listed for either home affected by the morning’s incident which remains under investigation.

