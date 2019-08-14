Dense fog prompts dozens of school districts to issue 2-hour delays on Wednesday
Dense fog in the area means some school delays for Wednesday morning.
Here are the districts currently under delays:
- Agape Learning Center – 1-hour delay; Alt K/Pre-school
- Eastern Hancock Schools – 2-hour delay
- Anderson Preparatory Academy – 2-hour delay
- Daleville Community Schools – 2-hour delay
- Clinton Central Schools – 2-hour delay
- Blue River Valley Schools – 2-hour delay
- Cowan Community Schools – 2-hour delay
- Clinton Prairie School Corp – 2-hour delay
- Blackford County Schools – 2-hour delay
- Charles A Beard Schools – 2-hour delay
- Carroll Consolidated School Corp. – 2-hour delay
- Delaware Community Schools – 2-hour delay
- Head Start Henry County – 2-hour delay
- Head Start Rush County – 2-hour delay
- Liberty-Perry Schools – 2-hour delay
- Randolph Eastern School Corp – 2-hour delay
- Muncie Community Schools – 2-hour delay
- South Henry Schools – 2-hour delay
- Shenandoah Schools – 2-hour delay
- New Castle Community Schools – 2-hour delay
- Randolph Southern Schools – 2-hour delay
- Monroe Central Schools – 2-hour delay
- Northwestern Schools-Howard Co. – 2-hour delay
- Mays Community Academy – 2-hour delay
- Rush County Schools – 2-hour delay
- Rossville Schools – 2-hour delay
- The Excel Center – Muncie – 1-hour delay
- Union School Corporation – 2-hour delay
- Wes-Del Community Schools – 2-hour delay
- Western School Corporation – 2-hour delay