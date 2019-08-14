Click here for school delays

Dense fog prompts dozens of school districts to issue 2-hour delays on Wednesday

Posted 7:12 am, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:22AM, August 14, 2019

Dense fog in the area means some school delays for Wednesday morning.

Here are the districts currently under delays:

  • Agape Learning Center – 1-hour delay; Alt K/Pre-school
  • Eastern Hancock Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Anderson Preparatory Academy – 2-hour delay
  • Daleville Community Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Clinton Central Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Blue River Valley Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Cowan Community Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Clinton Prairie School Corp – 2-hour delay
  • Blackford County Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Charles A Beard Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Carroll Consolidated School Corp. – 2-hour delay
  • Delaware Community Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Head Start Henry County – 2-hour delay
  • Head Start Rush County – 2-hour delay
  • Liberty-Perry Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Randolph Eastern School Corp – 2-hour delay
  • Muncie Community Schools – 2-hour delay
  • South Henry Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Shenandoah Schools – 2-hour delay
  • New Castle Community Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Randolph Southern Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Monroe Central Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Northwestern Schools-Howard Co. – 2-hour delay
  • Mays Community Academy – 2-hour delay
  • Rush County Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Rossville Schools – 2-hour delay
  • The Excel Center – Muncie – 1-hour delay
  • Union School Corporation – 2-hour delay
  • Wes-Del Community Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Western School Corporation – 2-hour delay

