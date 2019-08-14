× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 23 ‘Luck’s Injury Woes Continue’ now available

WESTFIELD, Ind. — In a conference call with local media, general manager Chris Ballard spoke on the latest developments surrounding Andrew Luck’s lower leg injury, which began as a calf strain and evolved into an “ankleish” issue.

This week, Mike Chappell and producer Joe Hopkins record from Grand Park, where the Colts host the Browns in their first of two joint practice sessions ahead of their preseason exhibition Saturday.

The fellas breakdown Ballard’s comments and speculate on what they mean for Luck and the team just three weeks before the start of the regular season.

They also recap the Colts’ first preseason game against the Bills, which resulted in a 24-16 loss for Indianapolis.

The duo also discusses the top takeaways from the last week of camp, previews what to expect from the joint training camp sessions and what to look for when the two teams play in their second preseason game Saturday on FOX59.

