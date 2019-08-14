Cinnamon Coke, cranberry Sprite set to debut at the end of September

Posted 2:02 pm, August 14, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Will you be in the holiday mood by the end of next month?

Coca-Cola sure hopes that’s the case.

The soft drink company will launch a version of Coke flavored with cinnamon on Sept. 30. Coca-Cola fans in the U.K. have already given it the thumbs-up—a cinnamon version of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was such a big hit there, the company decided to bring it to the U.S.

The company didn’t say if it was bringing the zero sugar or full sugar version stateside (or maybe both).

It’ll be available for a limited time only but may return in later years if it’s successful.

The company will also launch a cranberry-flavored version of Sprite at the same time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.