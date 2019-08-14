× Central Indiana will see a short break from the heat and humidity

A cold front moved across the state Wednesday evening and brought a few isolated showers. Now, we’ll get a break from the heat and humidity for the next 48 hours. Dry weather with sunny skies and lower humidity will settle in for Thursday and Friday.

After a dry end to the workweek, scattered thunderstorm chances and higher humidity will return for the final weekend of the Indiana State Fair. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s this weekend. So far this Summer we’ve had 16 days with a high temperature of 90 degrees or more. The warm up will continue into next week with highs back in the 90s, Monday through Wednesday.

We have only had three wet days this month.

So far this month has been dry.

We have had 16 days of 90-degree heat this month.

Our last three weekends in a row have been dry.

Warmer air will move in with a chance for rain Saturday and Sunday.