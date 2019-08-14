1 dead after shooting on Indy’s northwest side
UPDATE:
Police say they now believe this to be a suicide.
ORIGINAL STORY:
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person is dead after a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Shortly after 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 7900 block of Windham Lake Way in response to a person shot.
Officials say the victim is deceased.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
This is a developing story.