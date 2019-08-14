1 dead after shooting on Indy’s northwest side

Posted 7:34 pm, August 14, 2019

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

UPDATE:

Police say they now believe this to be a suicide.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person is dead after a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 7900 block of Windham Lake Way in response to a person shot.

Officials say the victim is deceased.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

