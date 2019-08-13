× Suspect sought in connection with July homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a July homicide.

According to IMPD, the July 2 shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 3700 block of Central Avenue—not far from Tranquility Nurse and Rehab.

Indianapolis EMS responded and transported a woman to an area hospital in critical condition. The woman—later identified as Yolanda Moffit-Santiago—died from her injuries.

Homicide detectives assigned to the case interviewed witnesses and identified a suspect. After detectives presented their case to Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 28-year-old William Jenkins.

Police are now looking for Jenkins, who may have altered his appearance. They’re appealing to the community for help in locating him.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477. You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.