Statewide Silver Alert declared for 69-year-old Jeffersonville man

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Lawrence “Larry” Haas of Jeffersonville.

According to police, Hass is a 69-year-old white male, 5′ 8″, 160 lbs, gray hair with blue eyes, and has a scar on the right side of his neck and no teeth.

Haas was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, camouflage jacket, blue shirt, denim shorts and cowboy boots.

He is missing from Jeffersonville, Indiana which is 112 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

Haas is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Lawrence “Larry” Haas, is asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.