State Rep. Dan Forestal faces OWI, resisting law enforcement charges after weekend arrest

Posted 1:07 pm, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:34PM, August 13, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Rep. Dan Forestal was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges, court records show.

Forestal (D-Indianapolis) was arrested Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI), resisting law enforcement and impersonating a public servant.

Details of what led to the arrest have not been released.

Forestal represents Indianapolis and the 100th District and is the nephew of Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal.

Court records show he was released on Sunday after posting bond.

John Schorg, media relations director for Indiana House Democrats, declined to comment on the arrest.

The Indianapolis Fire Department issued this statement:

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) was notified this morning of the arrest off duty Private Daniel Forestal (36) on a criminal charge. Private Forestal is an active firefighter with the IFD and has served on the department for 12 years. We are monitoring the pending investigation. The IFD has General Orders, Policies and Procedures that address this type of issue which is currently being handled internally based on the information we have. The department will continue to follow up further upon additional information being made available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.