State Rep. Dan Forestal faces OWI, resisting law enforcement charges after weekend arrest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Rep. Dan Forestal was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges, court records show.
Forestal (D-Indianapolis) was arrested Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI), resisting law enforcement and impersonating a public servant.
Details of what led to the arrest have not been released.
Forestal represents Indianapolis and the 100th District and is the nephew of Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal.
Court records show he was released on Sunday after posting bond.
John Schorg, media relations director for Indiana House Democrats, declined to comment on the arrest.
The Indianapolis Fire Department issued this statement:
The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) was notified this morning of the arrest off duty Private Daniel Forestal (36) on a criminal charge. Private Forestal is an active firefighter with the IFD and has served on the department for 12 years. We are monitoring the pending investigation. The IFD has General Orders, Policies and Procedures that address this type of issue which is currently being handled internally based on the information we have. The department will continue to follow up further upon additional information being made available.