State Rep. Dan Forestal faces OWI, resisting law enforcement charges after weekend arrest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Rep. Dan Forestal was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges, court records show.

Forestal (D-Indianapolis) was arrested Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI), resisting law enforcement and impersonating a public servant.

Details of what led to the arrest have not been released.

Forestal represents Indianapolis and the 100th District and is the nephew of Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal.

Court records show he was released on Sunday after posting bond.

John Schorg, media relations director for Indiana House Democrats, declined to comment on the arrest.

The Indianapolis Fire Department issued this statement: