× Severe threat gone but more rain still to come

Widespread storms moved through Indiana overnight. The lightning put on quite a show and many reported waking up to the sound of thunder at their windows. The severe threat is now over and we’ll just be left with a few spotty showers as that Low slides east. Most of the storm reports overnight came out of Illinois and that is where we definitely saw the heaviest rain. Reports of flooded roadways, power lines damaged, and the National Weather Service did confirm a tornado near Springfield, Illinois. Tuesday’s severe through slides south and east. Low pressure is sliding east and that will offer us a few more spotty showers over the rest of our Tuesday but nothing strong or widespread is expected. No more severe weather anticipated but a few light showers on and off throughout the day so take along an umbrella today. A brief, passing storm is possible on Wednesday but nothing widespread is anticipated. Should be dry Thursday and Friday but more storms are expected this weekend.