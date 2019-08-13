× Jim Irsay: Andrew Luck dealing with ‘small little bone’ in addition to calf strain

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Jim Irsay offered an update of sorts on the injury that has kept Andrew Luck out of training camp for an extended period.

During a Monday appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Indianapolis Colts owner revealed his $140 million quarterback not only is dealing with a strained calf muscle but also “a small little bone’’ in his left leg.

“I really feel very confident he’s going to find his way through this thing,’’ Irsay said. “After the (Kevin) Durant thing, everyone’s erring on the side of caution. But quite frankly, this is not even in the Achilles tendon. It’s in another area. It’s a bone.

“I’m not good at these things. It’s a small little bone and Ryan Diem had it and Raheem Brock I think had it the trainers told me. But he’s doing very well, very excited. He’s a married man, baby on the way. He couldn’t be more excited for the season.

“We wish there wasn’t any little tweaks at all . . . but these things come up and you have to deal with them.’’

Luck has been dealing with the strained calf – and perhaps the bone issue – since April. He revealed he strained his left calf during offseason workouts, and that forced him to miss the Colts’ offseason work in its entirety.

He reported to training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus July 24 and participated in three of the first four practices, although in a limited capacity.

The team decided to shut him down after the July 28 practice when Luck experienced pain in his left leg.

“You can say setback,’’ he said at the time. “I like to view it (as) not where I want to be. I did not improve feeling-wise, pain-wise.’’

For the first time, Luck elaborated a bit on his injury.

“I certainly wish I was out here, but the nature of it is a calf strain,’’ he said. “I say lower leg because I feel pain in my ankle and calf-strain. I’ve had images, X-rays, everything.

“My Achilles is not an extra risk. There is no tear or swelling or anything that’s indicated. So, it’s a calf strain.’’

Frank Reich said recently Luck has not been medically cleared to return to practice. Luck has focused on running the No. 1 offense during the low-impact walk-throughs.

“He’s dealing with this and he’s been told no practice right now,’’ Reich said. “Let’s get this thing better, until we can get to the point where the pain level . . . hey’ we all know how tough this guy is, so this isn’t like, ‘Can he play with pain?’ Of course he can play with pain.

“But this is about doing the best thing for him and doing the best thing for the team.’’

