Indianapolis teen shot while walking to bus stop on east side

Posted 7:08 am, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16AM, August 13, 2019

Photo from scene on August 13, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking to his school bus stop on the east side of Indianapolis this morning.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Linwood Avenue and East Washington Street around 6:10 a.m.

Officers at the scene tell us the teen ran home after getting shot, told his mom, and passed out.

Medics transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.