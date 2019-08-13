× Hoosier ‘Bachelor’ Ben Higgins to take photos with fans, throw first pitch at Indians game Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ben Higgins, a former star of “The Bachelor,” will be at Thursday’s Indianapolis Indians game.

The team says fans will be able to take photos with the Hoosier contestant from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in PNC Plaza near center field.

The Warsaw, Indiana native and Indiana University graduate will also throw the game’s ceremonial first pitch and sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

“It’ll be the most dramatic night in baseball history,” the team joked.

As of Tuesday night, tickets are still available. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For every ticket purchased with promo code “BACHELOR,” $1 will be donated to Ben’s Generous Movement, which “aims to make the world better with every business decision and believes in the unique value of every human being.”

It will also be Thirsty Thursday, so Pepsi fountain drinks will be $2, domestic draft beers will be $3, and premium and craft draft beers will be $5.