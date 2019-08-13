× High levels of blue-green algae found in some Indiana waterways, IDEM says

The state issued an advisory for several Indiana recreational spots that could have high amounts of blue-green algae.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued the recreational advisory Friday. Blue-green algae has been in the headlines this week after several dogs in the southeast part of the country died from being exposed to it.

The advisory includes the following areas:

Brookville Lake – Quakertown SRA

Brookville Lake – Mounds SRA

Cecil M Harden Lake – Raccoon Lake SRA

Hardy Lake – Hardy Lake SRA

Kunkel Lake – Ouabache SP

Monroe Lake – Fairfax SRA

Monroe Lake – Paynetown SRA

Whitewater Lake – Whitewater Memorial SP

Worster Lake – Potato Creek SP

Swimming and boating in the areas are permitted, but people should avoid contact with algae and avoid swallowing water while swimming. IDEM recommends people take a bath or shower in soapy, warm water after coming into contact with lake water.

Don’t use lake water for cooking or bathing—and don’t let dogs swim or drink water when algae is present. People who come in contact with blue-green algae could experience adverse health effects, including rashes, skin, eye irritation, nausea, stomach aches or tingling in fingers and toes.

The algae can be fatal for pets and wildlife. Dogs are especially susceptible, IDEM said, because toxins can attach to their coats and be ingested when they lick or clean themselves. Signs of blue-algae poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, weakness seizures and even sudden death, IDEM said.

Sampling of the water began on May 13 to coincide with the opening of swimming beaches around the state. Testing will continue through Aug. 26.