Each day thousands of baby boomers across the country reach the retirement age. That's creating some big shifts in our country. Some refer to it as "Graying America". Jordan Schwartz, partner of strategic wealth designers joins us to talk about 'graying america' and the changes it could bring. Jordan, first off can you explain what 'Graying America' is?
Graying of America
-
Saving up for retirement
-
Life insurance needs
-
Car insurance basics
-
Picking the right insurer
-
Estate Planning
-
-
Health insurance answers
-
When to take social security?
-
State of brick and mortar retail
-
Looming threat of trade war
-
Tariffs & spending habits
-
-
Tips for budgeting for summer vacations
-
Legalized sports betting
-
Umbrella Insurance