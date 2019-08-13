× Convicted felon accused of bringing semi-automatic rifle into Chicago medical center is from Indy

CHICAGO, Ill. – A convicted felon from Indianapolis is accused of illegally bringing a semi-automatic rifle into the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago on Monday.

As a result, 40-year-old Benard Harvey has been charged with one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. after someone called 911, stating a man was shooting a gun near the southeast corner of the hospital, according to a criminal complaint filed in a U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

The complaint says a civilian witness told authorities that he was standing on a nearby street corner when he saw Harvey firing a long gun multiple times as he was walking west on Taylor Street. He also reported seeing someone in a vehicle unsuccessfully try to stop Harvey with his car.

Harvey then entered the Taylor Street entrance of the medical center while holding the rifle, according to the complaint. The complaint says law enforcement saw him in the clinic area and ordered him to drop the rifle, which he did. Officers then ordered Harvey to the ground and placed him under arrest.

At the scene, law enforcement says they recovered six 9 mm caliber casings from outside the hospital and one 9 mm caliber casing inside the hospital. Additionally, officers say they observed two bullet holes in the building near the Taylor Street entrance, one in the ceiling and one in the entrance floor.

Harvey was previously convicted in the Circuit Court of Cook County of multiple felonies, including gun offenses, and he was not lawfully allowed to possess a firearm.

The 9 caliber rifle in Harvey’s possession, a Ruger PC Carbine Model 19115, had been reported stolen last month from a federal firearms licensee in Indiana, the complaint states.

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Harvey was scheduled to make his first court appearance at 2 p.m. Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Cox.