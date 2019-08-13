× Carroll County traffic stop leads to meth arrest of Lafayette man

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Lafayette was arrested Monday night after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of methamphetamine.

Around 11 p.m., a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy and K9 partner were on patrol in the Pittsburg area (west of Delphi, Indiana).

According to police, a motorcyclist allegedly committed a traffic violation around County Road 310 N and County Road 910 W.

Police stopped the motorcyclist who had pulled into a residential driveway.

The officer recognized the male driver as a Matthew Hart, 44, who was found to have a suspended driving status and was taken into custody.

During the arrest, Hart admitted to police that he had methamphetamine on him.

Police say a baggie with a white crystal like substance in excess of 40 grams, over $1000 in cash, a set of weighing scales, and a methamphetamine smoking pipe were found on Hart.

Hart was taken to the Carroll County Jail and charged with possession and dealing methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated under a controlled substance, and driving while suspended.

He remains in the Carroll County Jail with a $75,000 bond.