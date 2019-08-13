Small chance for rain across central Indiana on Wednesday

Posted 4:26 pm, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:33PM, August 13, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two days of rain across central Indiana have not been able to help the region recover from it’s recent dry spell. While precipitation for the year remains well above average, we are still dealing with abnormally dry soil conditions. We’ll have a chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours but widespread heavy rain is not expected.

Dry weather with sunny skies, lower humidity and sunny skies will settle in for Thursday and Friday. After a dry end to the workweek, scattered thunderstorm chances and higher humidity will return for the final weekend of the Indiana State Fair.

A wet Spring has led Indianapolis to a precipitation surplus.

We’ve had measurable rainfall for the past two days.

So far August has been dry.

Statewide, we could use some rain.

On Wednesday we’ll have  a slight chance for showers at the fairgrounds.

