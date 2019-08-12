× UPDATE: Police cancel Silver Alert after Winimac man is safely found

UPDATE:

The Silver Alert issued for James Edmund Kuhn has been canceled. Police say he was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for James Edmund Kuhn of Winimac.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says Kuhn is an 84-year-old white male, 5′ 6″ tall, 150 lbs, gray hair with blue eyes and

Kuhn was last seen driving a yellow 2006 Chevy Colorado with Indiana plate number SXQ614.

Kuhn is missing from Winamac, Indiana which is 92 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 3:30 pm.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Edmund Kuhn, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 574-946-6655 or 911.