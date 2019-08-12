Storms return to central Indiana Monday and may turn severe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lots going on in the Plains and moving into the Midwest Monday morning. Some 65 mph wind gusts were reported in Kansas overnight and Sunday evening there was a tornado report in Nebraska. St. Louis being woken up too early with tons of thunder.

We will see isolated non-severe showers Monday morning, especially northwest of the city. Monday night's storms are the ones we want to watch for the severe threat. Gusty winds will be the main concern but all hazards remain on the table.

The more widespread severe threat is west over central Illinois and into Iowa and far NE Missouri. The Storm Prediction Center has placed central Indiana under the yellow Slight risk today and tonight.

We could see a quarter to half inch of rain widespread but no doubt some of those downpours could produce an inch or more in a few of our towns.

Highs will be a little above average on Monday as we climb back up to 87. Many dry hours are expected with only an isolated shower during the day. The more substantial and widespread storms will be Monday night.

Staying pretty warm overnight with a low of just 75 degrees! Clouds stick around overnight, helping us keep warm at the surface. Storms will roll through overnight especially after midnight. Wind and downpours will be the main concerns.

Early morning rain possible on Tuesday for that commute. Many dry hours expected but still keeping the storm chances in.

Rain chances are looking lower on Thursday and Friday.