× Spicy chicken nuggets return to Wendy’s menu

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Spicy chicken nuggets are back! They returned to the Wendy’s menu today earlier than we expected.

You may remember that Chance the Rapper begged the fast food chain to bring them back in May.

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

Wendy’s agreed to do so if their tweet got 2 million likes.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

Of course, they hit that goal in just one day. So Wendy’s agreed, but they initially didn’t announce a release date.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!

That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

Fast forward one month, and Wendy’s announced via Twitter that the nugs would return August 19.

But they made their return even sooner than we hoped! Just last Thursday, the company tweeted the nuggets would be available starting August 12.

Hey Wendy’s, any chance we can get them sooner? — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

It’s not clear how long Wendy’s will keep the nuggets on the menu, but if history tells us anything, they won’t be a permanent fixture.