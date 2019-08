× Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Pittsboro

PITTSBORO, Ind. – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Pittsboro.

The crash occurred at North County Road 275 East and Frontage Road around 6:45 a.m. This is near the Love’s Travel Stop.

The ramps to I-74 are closed in the area.

