× Muncie Central student formally charged after being caught with gun across from school

MUNCIE, Ind. – The 15-year-old boy who was caught with a loaded gun across the street from Muncie Central High School last Wednesday has been formally charged.

The teen is being charged with three counts of intimidation, a level 5 felony, one count of possession of a firearm on school property, a level 6 felony, one count of dangerous possession of a firearm, a class A misdemeanor, and one count of resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.

A probable cause affidavit released Monday provides further details that led to the teen’s arrest at “Smoker’s Corner,” the intersection of Walnut and Myrtle.

The affidavit says a witness tipped resource officers off after running into the teen while leaving the school. The witness told officers that the teen had a handgun and that he had the firearm on him while at school earlier in the day.

The witness claims the teen said he had issues at school that day, saying he had been escorted to class, he had “beef” with some people and that he might have to shoot a couple people, according to the affidavit. He also allegedly made a comment about wanting to be locked up so he could get his life straight.

When an officer came in contact with the teen, police say the suspect ignored three verbal commands to put his hands in the air before being taken to the ground. After a struggle, officers say they were able to put the teen in handcuffs and then located a Jiminez Arms 380 Semi-Auto Handgun in his shorts pocket, along with two fully loaded magazines. In his backpack, police say they found a box of .380 hollow points and a box cutter.

The teen was then transported to the police department, where officers say he refused to speak with detectives.

The teen’s initial hearing is set for Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Editor’s note: CBS4 isn’t naming the teen because he isn’t being charged as an adult.