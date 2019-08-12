× Monday morning’s Colts practice moved indoors

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have moved training camp practice indoors for their Monday morning session due to concerns about the weather.

Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted the information around 7:30 a.m., saying the morning practice was being moved inside. Practice is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Grand Park Events center.

Practice this morning is being moved INSIDE. 9am start. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) August 12, 2019

Because of limited space at the facility, the first 500 fans in line with a ticket at the main entrance will get a wristband granting them access to practice. Complimentary parking will be made available in Lot C for the first 500 fans. Fans won’t be able to get autographs before or after practice due to space constraints.

While complimentary bottled water will be provided, no concessions will be available at the Events Center. Outside food and beverages are not permitted in the venue. In addition, Colts City will not be open before or after practice. The Baby Boot Camp workout is also canceled.

If you’re going:

Fans may download free tickets at Colts.com/Camp .

at . Wristbands will be distributed beginning at 8 a.m.

Doors will not open before 8:30 a.m.

open before All fans, including children, will need a wristband to enter.

No re-entry will be permitted.

Last Tuesday, weather concerns prompted the team to move practice inside as well.