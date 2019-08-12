× Meth arrest of Muncie couple after traffic stop

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two people were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges by the Indiana State Police (ISP) on Saturday night.

According to police, around midnight on August 10, 2019, ISP noticed a Cadillac sedan turning east onto 1st Street without using a turn signal.

Police stopped the vehicle after determining that the license plate belonged to a different vehicle.

Police said the driver, Danny Cook, 53, of Muncie, only had an Indiana Identification Card and was found to be a habitual traffic violator with a lifetime license suspension.

Cook’s female passenger, Ruth Stewart, 48, of Muncie, was found to be wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for check deception.

After further investigation, officers found that Stewart was in possession of a smoking pipe and that both Cook and Stewart were in possession of methamphetamine.

Cook was arrested for operating as a habitual traffic violator and possession of methamphetamine.

Stewart was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and the misdemeanor warrant for check deception.

Cook and Stewart were taken to the Delaware County Jail, and Cook’s vehicle was towed and impounded for false registration.