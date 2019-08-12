Man calls CBS4 Problem Solvers for help with mess from utility company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. – A man living along East 68th Street called the CBS4 Problem Solvers, upset that a utility company left behind a mess.

James Watson said back in May, lightning hit a nearby utility pole.

“Sparks everywhere,” Watson remember. “It hit the transformer box or something.”

Watson said shortly after the storm ended, a utility company responded and replaced the pole. He couldn’t remember who it was, but said they left behind quite the mess.

“There is debris back behind the fence, in the creek,” Watson said. “All the wires fell off into here.”

The pole was splintered and lying near a creek adjacent to Watson’s driveway. For two months, wires hung across his fence and grass.

“The kids want to play out front,” he said. “My main concern would be kids and safety.”

CBS4 contacted every utility company possible. Representatives from IPL, Comcast and AT&T promised to investigate.

Weeks later, CBS4 still hadn’t received a response. The Problem Solvers followed up with each of those companies to see what they had found out. That’s when our team learned that one of the companies–although, it’s still unknown which one–went and cleaned up the old pole and wires.