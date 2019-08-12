Man arrested for burglaries in Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers

Posted 1:33 pm, August 12, 2019

Sattore Cooper

FISHERS, Ind.– Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for multiple residential burglaries at apartment complexes in Fishers, Carmel and Indianapolis.

Sattore Cooper, 36, faces charges of burglary, residential entry, attempted theft and theft. He also had warrants for burglary and failure to return to lawful detention at the time of his arrest.

The Fishers Police Department said they’ve been investigating the crimes for months, but didn’t provide any details on which robberies Cooper is suspected of or if any stolen items were recovered.

Cooper is being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

