Intoxicated Columbus woman attempts to disarm officer during arrest, police say

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A woman is facing several charges, including attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer, after an incident early Saturday morning in Columbus.

At around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a roundabout near 11th street in regards to a woman walking in the area who was attempting to stop vehicles.

Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Dystiny D. Green, of Columbus, and quickly determined that she appeared to be intoxicated.

Police say Green began yelling at the officers and refused multiple orders to be quiet. Green was arrested and became combative when police were putting her inside a patrol car. During the struggling, officials say Green grabbed the top of an officer’s handgun and disengaged a safety feature on the officer’s holster. She was then taken to the ground and additional restraints were placed on her.

Authorities say Green was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where she spat on an officer before she was medically cleared to be taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Green faces charges of attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and battery by bodily waste on a public safety official.